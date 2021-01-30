Health workers stuck in snow give drivers vaccine

Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired. (Jan. 29)

Video Transcript

ANTHONY PERRY: So we were wrapping up a three day mass vaccination clinic. We ended up having six left over that we were going to administer back at Public Health. On the way back, got stuck at Haze Hill, right at the base of the pass. I guess a tractor trailer had jackknifed, so the public health director, Mike Weber made the comment of hey, do we want to start walking and getting these doses gone?

We kind of just laughed at it first. Yeah, actually, yes because they're about to expire. We have to get them done before 6:00 or we're not going to be able to make it back. It was about 3:00 at the time. And so that's what we did. Do we have shots? Yes. Do we have paperwork? Yes. Do we have the band-aids, alcohol prep, the whole nine yards? Went through the checklist, had all of it.

So we had a group of five of us basically just walking up and down and ended up delivering all six vaccines out in the snow. I know me personally, I would not be able to go to sleep at night knowing that instead of us getting out and doing everything that we could to get rid of these vaccines, that they were just going to be thrown away.

And so-- so I think that's the biggest aspect of just knowing that the community wants it, that they need it, and if we have it, you know, if it takes us getting a little bit of snow on us, so be it. We're going to adapt and overcome and help out any way that we can.