HealthBeat: Resources for health, learning, support and more

Share Upstate: Walk to Remember 2023 is Sept. 30 at Fluor Field. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The event begins at 3 p.m. The walk honors children who have died due to pregnancy or infant loss. For details and registration, visit eventbrite.com/e/share-upstate-walk-to-remember-2023-tickets-523853097717.

Learn Infant and Child CPR at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and Oct. 11 at Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside. Register online at bonsecours.com or call 864-675-4400.

Safe Harbor offers survivor support groups and classes for survivors to learn more about the cycle of violence and how to parent their children in the wake of domestic violence. Safe Harbor employs multiple bilingual staff, with outreach available in English, Spanish and Arabic. For details, visit safeharborsc.org/support-groups-for-survivors.

Child Passenger Seat Safety Inspection from Safe Kids of the Piedmont and Spartanburg Medical Center is offered monthly at Spartanburg Medical Center, 101 E. Wood St., Spartanburg. For details, visit spartanburgregional.com/events or call 864-560-6845.

Facts of Life for Mothers And Daughters is at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 27 and Oct. 25 at Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside. The cost is $20 per mom/daughter. The class focuses on the emotional and physical changes during puberty for the 9 – 11-year-old female and her mother or female support person. Register online at bonsecours.com or call 864-675-4400.

Just Say Something offers parenting courses for parents of young children,

adolescents and teens. For more information, contact Lynn Hooper at 864-467-4099 or lynn@justsaysomethingsc.org.

Julie Valentine Center's Online Support Group (OSG) is an anonymous online group chat that allows members of the community who have been affected by sexual violence to connect with one another. OSG can be a great support for caregivers and loved ones of children who have experienced child abuse and/or survivors of child abuse and/or sexual assault. OSG is offered from 7 – 8 p.m. Mondays and noon – 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Access the group at these times online at julievalentinecenter.org/online-support-group.html. Registration is not needed. For more information, contact Jamika Nedwards at 864-331-0560 or jnedwards@julievalentinecenter.org.

Triple P – Positive Parenting Program, offered by Greenville First Steps, is a parenting and family support system designed to prevent – as well as treat – behavioral and emotional problems in children and teenagers. Learn more at greenvilleparents.com.

Triple P – Positive Parenting Program is offered by Just Say Something. Parents of young children can enhance their parenting skills and gain confidence as a parent. Call 864-467-4099.

