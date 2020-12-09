Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 19.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market report.
The global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
Spike in demand of disinfectants and sanitizers in healthcare settings due to consecutive waves of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive the market growth in the near future.
Focus on increasing production capacity by market players worldwide is another factor driving the global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market during the forecast period.
Disinfectants product segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period.
Based on composition, the alcohol-based segment will witness the highest CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period.
The hospitals end-user segment accounted for the maximum share of around 40% in 2020.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, form, composition, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 45 other vendors
Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market – Segmentation
Disinfectants are primarily used during surgeries to kill micro-organisms from hands. With the growing knowledge of hygiene and preventive safety, the worldwide disinfectant demand will expand considerably.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers also often contain humectants, such as glycerin, which helps in preventing skin dryness, and emollients or moisturizers, like aloe vera, which helps in replacing some of the water that is stripped off during use. Thus, alcohol-based sanitizers are considered highly effective for repeated use in healthcare settings.
Liquid disinfectants and sanitizers are best used if dispensed out of a spray bottle and can be great to keep medical devices and other surfaces clean that may become cross-contaminated through contact.
Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by Product
Disinfectants
Sanitizers
Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by Composition
Alcohol-based
Quats
Chlorine
Others
Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by End-user
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Ambulatory Care Settings
Others
Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by Form
Liquid
Gel
Others
Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market – Dynamics
There has been a surge in demand for disinfectants and sanitizers across the globe to fight the novel coronavirus. As a result, manufacturers are ramping up the production of disinfecting & sanitizing products to meet the increased demand. For instance, the majority of manufacturers are focusing on running extra shifts, speeding up lines, hiring temporary workers and converting factory lines designed for other products to make medical grade disinfectants & sanitizers instead. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, key player, 3M, has played an important role in helping the world to respond to this global crisis. The company responded early and rapidly to the pandemic by supplying critical products to the dedicated frontline health care workers and first responders fighting the pandemic.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
Spike in Market Demand due to Second Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic
Increase in Donations of Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers
Rising Prevalence of HAIs Across the World
Adoption of Modern Disinfectant Technologies
Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market – Geography
Europe attained the dominant position for the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market and accounted for a share of around 31% in 2020. The presence of prominent market players, better safety awareness with high healthcare spending are the primary factors for the significant market share of this region. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue contributors to this region. The market in Europe will mainly be driven by the increasing treatment-seeking population due to greater awareness about healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers for preventing HAIs.
Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Major Vendors
The 3M Company
Kimberly-Clark
Reckitt Benckiser
Ecolab
The Clorox Company
STERIS
Gojo Industries
Other Prominent Vendors
Acuro Organics
Menarini Diagnostics
Braun Melsungen
Best Sanitizers
Cardinal Health
Cleenol Group
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Coloplast
Contec Products
CoreTex Products
Dreumex
Dynarex
Diversey
EcoHydra Technologies
GAMA Healthcare
Metrex Research
Cantel Medical
CARROLLCLEAN
PDI
Medline Industries
Pharmax
Becto
GESCO Healthcare
Medalkan
Ruhof Biocide
Cetylite
Micro-Scientific
Pal International
BHC
Multi-Clean
2XL
Angelini Pharmaceuticals
Buckeye International
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Unilever
Vi-Jon
PAUL HARTMANN
Kutol
Lion
Parker Laboratories
Whiteley Corporation
UPS Hygiene
The Himalaya Drug Company
Henkel
Cipla
