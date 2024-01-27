Healthcare Foundation raises over $1.4 million at seventh annual Hospital Gala

More than 600 guests attended the seventh annual Hospital Gala hosted by the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation at The Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota. The event, featuring a performance by The Royals, raised more than $1.4 million to support Sarasota Memorial.

The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation raised over $1.4 million at its seventh annual Hospital Gala on Jan. 6 at The Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota.

“Once again our community came together to support Sarasota Memorial and help ensure that SMH can continue to provide world class health care,” Healthcare Foundation president Stacey Corley said. The foundation has provided grants to SMH to enhance patient care, facilities and technology and support clinical education and research for over 47 years.

Sponsors included Jonathan and Michelle Mitchell; Joel and Gail Morganroth; theBrian and Sheila Jellison Family Foundation; Sunset Automotive Group; Ambitrans Ambulance; Cathy and Frank Burzik; the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation; Deb Kabinoff Fund; Flad Architects; Florida Cancer Specialists; Kosloski Family Foundations; Barbara and Gary Rodkin; and Bob and Angelia Wood.

Annual Catholic Charities Ball celebrates 40 years of service

The Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice will celebrate 40 years of service at the annual Catholic Charities Ball on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at Michael's On East Ballroom in Sarasota.

The theme is "40 Years of Serving All." In 2023, Catholic Charities provided over 300,000 services ranging from food distribution and mental health counseling to disaster recovery assistance, senior support, housing initiatives, youth programs, and refuge and support to those affected by human trafficking. The organization operates with 106 staff members and 393 volunteers, running 60 sites and 29 programs in 10 Southwest Florida counties.

“The mission is deeply rooted in extending aid, fostering hope, providing help, and believing in the fundamental principle of serving all," said Bridget Spiess, Catholic Charities Ball committee chair. For information, including sponsorships, visit catholiccharitiesdov.org; email CCBall@catholiccharitiesdov.org; or call 941-376-7854.

Longtime Sarasota teacher writes children's picture book

Mark Humphrey, a longtime Sarasota elementary school teacher and a musician, recently published a children's picture book.

Mark Humphrey's children's picture book "Behind the Pantry Door" is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other retailers.

"Behind the Pantry Door" tells the story of a small boy who awakens in the night to find his stuffed animal friends missing. The adventure begins with a sound behind his mother's pantry door. The debut book for young children is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other retailers.

Humphrey taught in Sarasota elementary schools for 29 years. "Now that I'm retired, I have found the time to finish some projects that I never could seem to get done while in the classroom," Humphrey said.

Temple Emanu-El welcomes youth programs professional

Temple Emanu-El recently welcomed Marni Mount to serve as coordinator for B’nai Mitzvah and the Tot Shabbat program for young Jewish and interfaith families.

Marni is coordinator for B’nai Mitzvah and the Tot Shabbat program for young Jewish and interfaith families at Temple Emanu-El.

“I am so thankful to Temple Emanu-El for the opportunity to work with so many of the young families in our community,” Mount said. “My past life as a teacher for special needs students kept me interested in working with the school-aged population.”

Mount also serves as facilitator for Temple Emanu-El’s Parent and Me program that meets Friday mornings and works with Senior Rabbi Brenner Glickman, Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin, Religious School Director Snait Ben-Herut, and older Temple Emanu-El students and families.

Around and about

· The eighth annual Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival continues Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at JD Hamel Park. The event includes musical acts and a marketplace showcasing arts and crafts. Leashed pets are welcome. (paragonfestivals.com)

Also, the 16th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival and 21st annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The Venice Craft Festival on Venice Avenue features 150 craft artisans from around the country with custom work, including pet accessories, photo albums, clothing and purses, jewelry, and paintings. The St. Armands event (1 St. Armands Circle) includes over 200 local and national artists with works across all mediums. (artfestival.com)

· The Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood will present "The Importance of Gulf Coast Native Plants" by Annie Schiller, manager of the Florida Native Plant Nursery, on Jan. 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m. For reservations, contact the MBC at 941-474-2614.

· Boy Scout Troop 776’s pancake fundraiser is Feb. 3 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 100 McCall Road, in Port Charlotte. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by visiting the church office (941-697-1747) Monday through Thursday.

· Temple Sinai will host its 16th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota. Suncoast Blood Bank also will have a mobile unit on site and donors will receive a coupon for the festival. To sign up to give blood, visit tinyurl.com/yc4zr4yj.

· The Lakewood Ranch Community Foundation will hold a Run for the Beads Mardi Gras 5K Run/Walk on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at Waterside Place. Proceeds support nonprofits. Registration ($35-$45) is open at runforthebeads.com.

· Family Promise of South Sarasota County will host a Mardi Gras fundraiser on Feb. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at Shuck N’ Ale (648 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice) to support homeless prevention and diversion programs. The event will feature a parade, local artists and musicians, food, and raffles. Visit familypromisessc.org/mardi-gras for tickets. Sponsorships and donations: Jennifer Fagenbaum at jf@familypromisessc.org or 941-497-9881, ext. 106.

Submissions by Ticia Mahler, Kirsten Pedersen, Mark Humphrey, Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman, Hillary Reynolds, Elizabeth Dashiell, Dana Hanson, Marty Katz, Rachel Frank, and Kelly Fores.

