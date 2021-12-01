Sanofi to buy Origimm Biotechnology for acne vaccine candidate

FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo is seen in Paris
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) -French healthcare company Sanofi said on Wednesday it would buy Austrian group Origimm Biotechnology, a move that will add a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate to treat acne to its pipeline.

In a separate statement, Sanofi, which has yet to put a COVID-19 vaccine on the market, said it confirmed its mid-term sales guidance of a mid-to-high single-digit growth for its vaccines business.

Sanofi said it expects the Origimm deal to close this month without divulging any financial details.

"The acquisition of Origimm further broadens our vaccines research and development pipeline, with a first vaccine candidate against acne, a high medical need for millions of teenagers and adults," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur.

In September, Sanofi dropped its plans for its own mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine because of the dominance achieved by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna in using the technology to fight the pandemic.

The group will instead focus on efforts with British partner GlaxoSmithKline to bring another COVID-19 vaccine candidate to market based on the more conventional protein-based approach, where mass trials are ongoing.

Earlier this year, Sanofi said it would buy two U.S. biotechs, Kadmon Holdings and Translate Bio for $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.

The latter purchase has allowed Sanofi to acquire some significant know-how in the field of mRNA technology which the group is expected to use in a majority of its vaccine-candidates.

"Of the 10 new vaccine candidates planned to enter the clinic by 2025, six will use mRNA technologies to target diseases with high unmet needs and disease burden such as chlamydia and acne," the company said.

The group, which raised it 2021 profit guidance in October, remains under pressure to revive its drug pipeline and is also eager to overcome the setback in the COVID-19 vaccine race.

Sanofi shares are up 6.6% since the start of the year, lagging a 16.3% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 Health Care index.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting at Michigan high school leaves 3 dead, 8 wounded

    A 15-year-old sophomore was arrested after a shooting at a Michigan high school that left three people dead and eight others wounded Wednesday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The latest: Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a briefing Tuesday night that the suspect's father had on Friday bought the 9mm Sig Sauer pistol investigators believe was used in the shooting at Oxford High School. Authorities released the names of the victims late Tuesday.Get market news wort

  • Don't Sweat the Market Swoon: These 2 Stocks Are Soaring After Hours Tuesday

    Worries that the Federal Reserve might take away accommodative monetary policy despite the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant had market participants shying away from stocks. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were in the neighborhood of 1.5% to 2%. Positive earnings reports from Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Box (NYSE: BOX) showed that even some high-growth tech stocks  can still hold their own in a tough market.

  • Billionaire George Soros Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Wall Street has known its share of legends, but few of them have made as big a splash as “the Man Who Broke the Bank of England.” That nickname belongs to George Soros who earned the tag after famously betting against the British Pound in 1992; following the Black Wednesday crash, the hedge fund manager pocketed $1 billion in a single day. This is the stuff that Wall Street legends are made of. By then Soros was already incredibly successful and in the midst of steering his Quantum Fund to decad

  • How to tell if a stock market dip is turning into a crash

    There are at least four signs that appear when equities are approaching the abyss.

  • Satya Nadella sells half his Microsoft stock, weeks before state implements capital gains tax

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold half of his stake in the company in a series of transactions last week, divesting about 840,000 shares for a sum of more than $285 million, according to a regulatory filing. Nadella sold the shares “for personal financial planning and diversification reasons,” the Redmond-based company said in a statement Monday afternoon. “He is committed to the continued success of the company and his holdings significantly exceed the holding requirements set by the Microsoft B

  • If You Dream About This, Call Your Doctor Immediately

    As you dream, your brain sifts through your memories, thoughts, and feelings. And while most people are aware that dreams can serve as a window into our cognitive states, fewer realize that they can also shed light onto aspects of our physical health. Experts from the Sleep Cycle Center (SCC) say that in particular, your dreams may be able to alert you to a potentially dangerous disorder that occurs in sleep. That's because as your brain subconsciously processes your physical symptoms, it can co

  • Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies at 64 after contracting Covid

    Marcus Lamb, a co-founder and the CEO of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who vocally opposed Covid-19 vaccines, has died at 64, weeks

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

    The New York Times reports more than 775,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 48 million have had the virus. However, many others have likely had COVID but weren't tested or were asymptomatic and didn't realize they had it. While it's impossible to know if you've been infected without seeing a physician or getting tested, there are signs you've had it. COVID affects everyone differently, but according to virus and medical experts Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with, here are the

  • ‘This is not going to be good’: Moderna CEO on what scientists are telling him about the omicron coronavirus variant

    The CEO of Moderna told the Financial Times there's no world where current vaccines are as effective as against the delta variant.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Lucid Stock in May, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    In the first half of this year, global electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 168% compared to the same time frame in 2020. Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock has risen 165% in six months. An amount of $5,000 invested in Lucid stock in May would have become more than $13,000 -- that's 2.6 times in just six months.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell 4.4% on Tuesday after comments by one of the telecom's key executives sparked concerns of slowing growth among investors. Speaking during the Wells Fargo Technology Media and Telecom Summit, AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh indicated that the strong customer growth the company experienced over the past year was likely to decelerate. "We suspect the activity level for postpaid in 2022 is probably going to subside," McElfresh said.

  • Fidelity just made an oopsie on the worst possible stock

    Reddit's Apes are a little miffed that "an incorrect entry" caused 11 million loanable, and short-able, GameStop shares to seemingly appear overnight.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping -- 3 Troubled Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood scooped up dozens of her favorite stocks for Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) last week. This has been a tough year for tech stocks across the board, and especially hard on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF). Over the years, Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds have accumulated so many shares of Exact Sciences the firm now owns more than 7% of the company.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Growth stocks help to boost the value of your investment portfolio while dividend stocks generate a rising stream of passive income that can cover your expenses once you throw in the towel. Not many companies can claim to be a consistent market leader in sports footwear and apparel, but Nike (NYSE: NKE) certainly holds that honor. The company has demonstrated its resilience during the pandemic as revenue for its fiscal year 2020 (ended May 31, 2020) dipped just 4% year over year to $37.4 billion.

  • AT&T leads wireless stocks lower after company ‘reinforced market fears’ about the cost of growth

    AT&T Inc. shares are leading a wireless selloff Tuesday after the company gave a presentation at an investor conference that one analyst said "reinforced market fears" about what its customer-acquisition spending could mean for broader industry trends.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    On Nov. 15, institutional investors and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the latest round of 13Fs, one thing stands out: billionaires were buying stocks hand over fist. Billionaire Ken Griffin is a wildly successful investor who's known for extracting big wins from his firms' options positions.

  • Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel warns that stocks could drop 10% as soon as December — hold fast with these 3 ‘conservative’ tech picks

    The professor is known for being bullish on stocks, yet even he says trouble’s coming.

  • Nine Scottish Omicron cases all linked to same event - Sturgeon

    The nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Scotland were all linked to the same private event, and none of the people who had tested positive for the variant had required hospital treatment, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday. The Scottish cases account for the majority of the 14 cases of Omicron so far reported in Britain, and Sturgeon said that none of the nine Scottish cases appeared to be associated with travel from Southern Africa.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

    Bionano Genomics, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, and NRx Pharmaceuticals all have the potential to make their early shareholders rich.

  • The $76 Million Divide: Corey Seager Contract, Taxes and MLB Economics

    On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract, a deal that his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, likely could have matched. Valued at $4.62 billion, the Dodgers are MLB’s third most valuable franchise, behind the New York Yankees ($6.75 billion) and the Boston Red Sox ($4.8 […]