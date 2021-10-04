'Healthcare heroes' now disbelieved on vaccine

Good Morning America

When Sarah Smith experienced three miscarriages in less than two years, she suffered through each of them while at work. During one miscarriage, Smith, of Washington, D.C., remembers sitting at her desk in an open office, trying to pretend like nothing was wrong. During another, Smith said she sat at work while awaiting a scheduled dilation and curettage (D&C), a medical procedure performed to clear the uterine lining after a miscarriage, because she did not know how to talk about it with her employer.