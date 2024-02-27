'Healthcare is a human right'
Jobs, care, and justice. A rally cry was chanted outside of the statehouse in Annapolis on Monday. Many people are worried about the future of our healthcare in Maryland.
The Supreme Court is considering the fate of two state laws that limit how social media companies can moderate the content on their platforms. In oral arguments on Monday, the justices grappled with a thorny set of questions that could reshape the internet, from social networks like Facebook and TikTok to apps like Yelp and Etsy. In October, the Supreme Court decided to hear the two parallel cases, one in Florida (Moody v. NetChoice, LLC) and one in Texas (NetChoice, LLC v. Paxton).
"The absolute worst call of the season."
North Carolina needed all of Davis' points as Miami mounted a late rally that threatened to spoil his historic night.
An ongoing cyberattack at U.S. health tech giant Change Healthcare that sparked outages and disruption to hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. for the past week was caused by ransomware, TechCrunch has learned. A healthcare executive with knowledge of the incident, who was on the call briefed by the company's executives, said the healthcare tech giant attributed the cyberattack to the BlackCat ransomware group. Reuters first reported the news linking the cyberattack to BlackCat, citing two people familiar with the incident.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
Is the viral skin care trend worth trying?
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
BYD sold more than 3 million electric cars globally in 2023, beating out rival Tesla.
Renault Scenic won Car of the Year — aka European Car of the Year, except that the car doesn’t have to be European to win, only sold there. Which is how a car from China's BYD was in the running.
Calming an upset baby in a carseat is hard, but Nissan's Iruyo and Baby Iruyo can help.
The glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes, and other conventional products miss, shoppers say.
Last year's flood of running back tags has turned into this year's drought.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Three electric vehicles — none produced by an American manufacturer — will compete for the title of 2024 World Car of the Year. Ford did manage to show up in a secondary category.
The Bengals are keeping the 2 in their 1-2 punch at wide receiver.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and majority owner of Paytm Payments Bank, has stepped down from the board of the troubled unit days after the Indian regulator signaled continuity at the financial firm Paytm. Paytm Payments Bank said Monday it was reconstituting the board of directors at the Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, with the appointment of four executives -- ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Debendranath Sarangi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal -- as independent directors.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.