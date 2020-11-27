Healthcare Information System Global Market Insights (2020 to 2025) - Analysis and Forecasts

Research and Markets
Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Information System Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Healthcare Information System from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.

This report covers the following regions:

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia & Pacific

  • Europe

  • MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Healthcare Information System as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

  • Company Profile

  • Main Business Information

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

  • Market Share

Types Segment:

  • Software

  • Service

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Healthcare Information System Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Healthcare Information System by Region
8.2 Import of Healthcare Information System by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Healthcare Information System Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Healthcare Information System Market Size
9.2 Healthcare Information System Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Healthcare Information System Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Healthcare Information System Market Size
10.2 Healthcare Information System Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Healthcare Information System Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Healthcare Information System Market Size
11.2 Healthcare Information System Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Healthcare Information System Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Healthcare Information System Market Size
12.2 Healthcare Information System Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Healthcare Information System Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Healthcare Information System Market Size
13.2 Healthcare Information System Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Healthcare Information System Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Healthcare Information System Market Size
14.2 Healthcare Information System Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Healthcare Information System Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Healthcare Information System Market Size Forecast
15.2 Healthcare Information System Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Nextgen Healthcare
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Healthcare Information System Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Nextgen Healthcare
16.1.4 Nextgen Healthcare healthcare Information System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Healthcare Information System Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
16.2.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions healthcare Information System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Athenahealth
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Healthcare Information System Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Athenahealth
16.3.4 Athena health healthcare Information System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Cerner Corporation
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Healthcare Information System Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Cerner Corporation
16.4.4 Cerner Corporation healthcare Information System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Eclinicalworks
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Healthcare Information System Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Eclinicalworks
16.5.4 Eclinicalworks healthcare Information System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Epic Systems Corporation
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Healthcare Information System Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Epic Systems Corporation
16.6.4 Epic Systems Corporation healthcare Information System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Greenway Health LLC.
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Healthcare Information System Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Greenway Health LLC.
16.7.4 Greenway Health LLC. Healthcare Information System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


