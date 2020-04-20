Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $8.9 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for hand protection, respiratory protection, and protective clothing in the healthcare industry to ensure the employees' safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to boost the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Rising awareness regarding advantages of hand hygiene for avoiding contamination with fluids and transmission of pathogens in the healthcare facilities is anticipated to drive the demand for hand protection equipment. Furthermore, increasing adoption of gloves to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection through surface contact is expected to drive the demand.

The demand for disposable gloves in North America is estimated to witness a growth of 8.6% in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2027 on account of the presence of stringent regulations regarding health and safety of the health workers

Respiratory protective equipment accounted for over 10.8% of the global revenue in 2019 owing to the increased demand for surgical masks and respirators for providing protection to the hospital staff against contaminants and pathogens

Hospitals accounted for 55.7% of the healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) industry in 2019, on account of rising number of people opting for medical services for treatment coupled with increasing number of physicians in the emerging economies

Europe is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027, owing the growing healthcare industry coupled with the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Italy , France , Spain , U.K., Germany , and other countries

The major players in the healthcare personal protective equipment market including 3M , DuPont, Ansell, and Honeywell are engaged in providing an uninterrupted supply of personal protective equipment, during the COVID-19 pandemic to the highly affected economies.

Personal protective equipment for healthcare workers is crucial to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments and businesses to boost the production of masks, respirators, and gloves, which are crucial for healthcare professionals to fight against COVID-19.

The adoption of new practices and the development of advanced products are expected to have a positive impact on the use of medical services across the globe. In addition, increasing disposable income is expected to aid developing economies in availing advanced healthcare services, thereby driving the expenditure in the industry.

Personal Protective Equipment Market – Increasing need for respiratory equipment in mining, emergency response, military and law enforcement, healthcare, and fire services, coupled with rising instances of hand injuries at the workplace, is anticipated to propel market growth over the coming years.

Rising demand for nonwoven disposable gloves in healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Medical Textiles Market – Rising awareness regarding new technologies for wound care, growing diabetic and aging population and support from government in the form of funding non-implantable goods are widely being used worldwide, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the global market of medical textiles.

