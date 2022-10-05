Healthcare Provider Burjeel Prices IPO at Bottom of Range

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings priced its Abu Dhabi initial public offering at the bottom of a range, an exception in what has been a standout year for IPOs in the Middle East.

The firm set the final price at 2 dirhams ($0.54) a share, according to a statement. The upper range was 2.45 dirhams.

“The offer price reflects our desire to prioritize a supportive aftermarket performance post-listing,” Chairman Shamsheer Vayalil said in a statement. Burjeel expects to make its trading debut on Oct. 10.

Investor demand for listings in the Gulf has been strong, with the region emerging as a bright spot in a quiet IPO market globally. Still, the outlook is darkening with oil falling almost 25% since June on fears that a global economic slowdown caused by central banks’ aggressive policy tightening will hurt energy consumption.

Burjeel, which had initially sought a $750 million deal, scaled down its IPO to a local affair after a firm controlled by Abu Dhabi’s royal family bought a 15% stake.

Founded by Vayalil and owned by VPS Healthcare, Burjeel is set to be the first privately-owned firm to go public in the UAE this year. It operates hospitals and medical centers in the UAE and Oman and is planning an expansion into Saudi Arabia.

Vayalil told Bloomberg TV last week that the firm aims to strengthen its balance-sheet and expand operations with the IPO proceeds. “What we wanted to do with this IPO is to make the balance sheet stronger and make sure that our scale of plans are intact,” he said.

Details of pricing:

Gross proceeds from IPO at about 1.1 billion dirhams

Market capitalization upon listing is expected to be about 10.4 billion dirhams

Total gross demand at over 32 billion dirhams, implying an oversubscription level of 29 times in aggregate

550.7 million shares, or 11% of Burjeel’s total issued share capital, was sold in the IPO

Dubai Islamic Bank acted as lead manager; International Securities acted as financial advisor; JPMorgan Securities acted as capital markets adviser

