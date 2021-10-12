Healthcare Services Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HCSG) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 23% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Healthcare Services Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Healthcare Services Group is:

18% = US$90m ÷ US$488m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Healthcare Services Group's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Healthcare Services Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. Despite this, Healthcare Services Group's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 4.7%. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Healthcare Services Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Healthcare Services Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Healthcare Services Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Healthcare Services Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 69% (implying that it keeps only 31% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, Healthcare Services Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 70% of its profits over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Healthcare Services Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

