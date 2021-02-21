Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 25th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of March.

Healthcare Services Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.82 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Healthcare Services Group has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $29.41. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Healthcare Services Group paid out 62% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Healthcare Services Group's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Healthcare Services Group is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Healthcare Services Group has delivered 3.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Healthcare Services Group? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and Healthcare Services Group is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Healthcare Services Group more closely.

So while Healthcare Services Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Healthcare Services Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

