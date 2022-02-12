Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will increase its dividend on the 25th of March to US$0.21. This takes the dividend yield to 5.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Healthcare Services Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 83% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 14.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 164%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Healthcare Services Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.63 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.0% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Healthcare Services Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 10% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Healthcare Services Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Healthcare Services Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

