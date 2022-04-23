Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of June to US$0.21. This takes the dividend yield to 4.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

See our latest analysis for Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 193% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 62.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 121%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Healthcare Services Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.64 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.85. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.0% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Healthcare Services Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Healthcare Services Group will make a great income stock. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Healthcare Services Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.