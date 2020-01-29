Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Dates to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA), the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, announced today that on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after the market closes, HTA will report its financial results for the three months ending December 31, 2019.

The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial performance and operating results for the three months ending December 31, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Domestic: (877) 507-6265 / International: (412) 902-6633 / Canada: (855) 669-9657

Webcast: www.htareit.com under the Investor Relations tab

Replay:

Domestic: (877) 344-7529 / International: (412) 317-0088 / Canada: (855) 669-9658

Conference ID: 10139033

Available February 14, 2020 (one hour after the end of the conference call) to March 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

About Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising approximately 23.7 million square feet of GLA, with $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings as of September 30, 2019. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level.

Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the S&P 500 and US REIT indices. More information about HTA can be found on the Company's Website, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Financial Contact:

Robert A. Milligan

Chief Financial Officer

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

480.998.3478

RobertMilligan@htareit.com

