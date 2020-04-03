HealthcareSource Partners with Amplifire Healthcare Alliance, Now Distributing Infection Prevention and Control (COVID-19) Essentials Course

Expert training designed to help eliminate personal protective equipment (PPE) misuse while fighting COVID-19, helping save the lives of our frontline caregivers

WOBURN, Mass., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthcareSource, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, is partnering with Amplifire, an innovative knowledge engineering and training platform, to distribute its Infection Prevention and Control Essentials – Rapid Refresher course to healthcare organizations across the U.S.

HealthcareSource now offering a course created by Amplifire in collaboration with ECRI and leading academic institutions, which identifies known areas of PPE misuse and provides a refresher on how to properly use PPE that will help save lives. More

The course is designed to help frontline caregivers exposed to COVID-19 refresh their knowledge of proper PPE usage to better avoid catching the virus themselves or transmitting it to others. Unlike many other training courses available today, the course identifies known areas of PPE misuse while also directly addressing the consequences of PPE shortages.

"HealthcareSource is committed to providing healthcare organizations with resources and a learning infrastructure to educate and train their staff during this critical time. Partnering with Amplifire provides us with a scalable solution that will help healthcare organizations with emergency preparedness and infection control," said Michael Grossi, CEO of HealthcareSource.

While frontline healthcare workers are fighting COVID-19, the proper usage of PPE is instrumental in keeping the spread to a minimum. But according to a 2018 study, 73% of caregivers failed to take appropriate precautions against infectious agent transmission. This course was created to help frontline workers identify potential errors when managing PPE – based on real data – and lessen their exposure to the virus.

Built with leading infection control and safety experts from ECRI and other academic institutions, this course will arm caregivers for the ongoing battle with COVID-19. Importantly, the course acknowledges that PPE supplies are dwindling and highlights effective equipment workarounds that can be broadly disseminated. Guidelines for PPE use will be frequently reviewed and adjusted, with course refreshers delivered to all caregivers.

"As devoted as our caregivers are, we cannot simply trust that they have the right knowledge to protect themselves and the patients with whom they interact while dealing with COVID-19. By quickly validating and refreshing critical knowledge, healthcare providers and frontline staff will have greater confidence and competence at this critical time," noted Bob Burgin, Amplifire's CEO.

"Amplifire's patented learning algorithms, knowledge analytics, and diagnostic capabilities, allow healthcare organizations to rapidly refresh and validate frontline healthcare workers' infection prevention and control knowledge to reduce risk and improve safety during this crisis," said Mr. Grossi. "Our partnership with Amplifire furthers our commitment to support healthcare organizations in their fight to combat the coronavirus pandemic."

For more information, register for our webinar on Thursday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m. ET to learn more about the course and how to enroll.

About HealthcareSource®

HealthcareSource offers the only comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to support the healthcare talent ecosystem. Its software, services, content, and analytics enable more than 3,500 healthcare organizations, senior care providers, and staffing agencies, spanning over 6,000 locations, to ensure quality patient and client care by recruiting, retaining, and developing quality talent. HealthcareSource and its award-winning healthcare talent management solutions have been recognized by industry analysts and trade groups.