HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) rises 6.5% this week, taking three-year gains to 33%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 33% in three years isn't amazing.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for HealthEquity investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

See our latest analysis for HealthEquity

Given that HealthEquity didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

HealthEquity's revenue trended up 14% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. The annual gain of 10% over three years is better than nothing, but hardly impresses. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company. Of course, if the company can tread the path to profitability, then the current price might be too pessimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

HealthEquity is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for HealthEquity in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that HealthEquity shares lost 3.4% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 12%. Given the total loss of 2% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Story continues

Of course HealthEquity may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here