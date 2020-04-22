Healthfully™ Offers Free Telehealth Solution to Help Physicians Cope With Coronavirus Care

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™, a healthcare solutions company, announced today the availability of its telehealth software for hospital-based and independent medical groups and other physicians who need a convenient, secure tool to conduct virtual patient visits. Subscription fees are waived through July 31, 2020 or the end of significant social distancing, whichever is later. This free offer addresses the urgent demand for telemedicine solutions as caregivers limit face-to-face encounters.

More than a generic teleconferencing app, Healthfully's solution is part of the company's integrated consumer health experience platform that provides patient communication, support, and engagement. The free TeleVideo+ package has all the essential features to conduct physician-based virtual care:

Works on all platforms: Web desktop and mobile

Built-in video consult capability

End-to-end encryption and HIPAA compliance

Appointment scheduling & reminders

Automated consent & pre-visit forms

Secure messaging between patients, caregivers, and circle of care

Integrated online payments

Patient experience surveys

Moderated health communities for patient information and engagement

Healthfully's telehealth offering is currently being used by Flagler Health+, a healthcare system serving North East Florida. Flagler Health+ includes a 335-bed hospital, an employed physician group, more than 250 physicians, as well as a broad community alliance to address social determinants of health. "Our focus throughout COVID-19 has been to provide the highest level of care to our patients in the safest manner possible," said Dr. Todd Batenhorst, a practicing primary care physician and Vice President of Physician Enterprise. "Healthfully helped us quickly and easily conduct virtual visits with our patients and also leverage innovative communications tools. We anticipate continued use of this platform even after the pandemic is over."

Paul Viskovich, CEO of Healthfully, added, "We are pleased that we were able to respond rapidly to meet the urgent need for a telehealth platform that both physicians and their patients find useful and convenient."

Further information and enrollment forms can be found at www.healthfully.io/covid-19

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. We provide enterprise organizations with a white-label, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. For more information, please visit www.healthfully.io

