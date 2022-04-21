Healthia (ASX:HLA) shareholders have earned a 31% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. But in three years the returns have been great. In three years the stock price has launched 106% higher: a great result. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Healthia became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Healthia's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Healthia the TSR over the last 3 years was 125%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Healthia shareholders are up 6.8% for the year (even including dividends). It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 13% for the year. At least the longer term returns (running at about 31% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Healthia better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Healthia you should be aware of.

Healthia is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

