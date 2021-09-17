Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Looks Just Right With A 30% Price Jump

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 30% after a shaky period beforehand. The last month tops off a massive increase of 110% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, Healthia's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 38.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Healthia has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

pe
pe

How Is Healthia's Growth Trending?

Healthia's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 52% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 107% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 16% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Healthia is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Healthia's P/E?

Shares in Healthia have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Healthia's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Healthia, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Healthia. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

