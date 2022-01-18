HealthInvest Partners AB Buys McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells ...

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company HealthInvest Partners AB (Current Portfolio) buys McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AbbVie Inc, sells Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Accuray Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Evolus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthInvest Partners AB. As of 2021Q4, HealthInvest Partners AB owns 13 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICPT,

Added Positions: MCK, CAH, ABC, BMY, ABBV, LJPC, IRWD, HRMY, LCI,

Reduced Positions: RIGL, ZGNX, UTMD,

Sold Out: SUPN, ARAY, ALDX, EOLS, URGN,





These are the top 5 holdings of HealthInvest Partners AB

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 730,000 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 34,000 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 325.00% Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 195,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 48,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.00% Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 125,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 290.63%

New Purchase: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)





HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)



HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $250.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.11%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)



HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 290.63%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)



HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 242.86%. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)



HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 257.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)



HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC)



HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co by 207.41%. The purchase prices were between $3.59 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)



HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.37 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $30.42.

Sold Out: Accuray Inc (ARAY)



HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Accuray Inc. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $4.84.

Sold Out: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)



HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.

Sold Out: Evolus Inc (EOLS)



HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Evolus Inc. The sale prices were between $5.37 and $8.38, with an estimated average price of $6.84.

Sold Out: UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)



HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $13.96.





