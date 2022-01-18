HealthInvest Partners AB Buys McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells ...

insider
·5 min read

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company HealthInvest Partners AB (Current Portfolio) buys McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AbbVie Inc, sells Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Accuray Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Evolus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthInvest Partners AB. As of 2021Q4, HealthInvest Partners AB owns 13 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: ICPT,

  • Added Positions: MCK, CAH, ABC, BMY, ABBV, LJPC, IRWD, HRMY, LCI,

  • Reduced Positions: RIGL, ZGNX, UTMD,

  • Sold Out: SUPN, ARAY, ALDX, EOLS, URGN,


For the details of HealthInvest Partners AB's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/healthinvest+partners+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HealthInvest Partners AB

  1. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 730,000 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%

  2. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 34,000 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 325.00%

  3. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 195,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%

  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 48,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.00%

  5. Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 125,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 290.63%

New Purchase: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $250.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.11%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 290.63%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 242.86%. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 257.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC)

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co by 207.41%. The purchase prices were between $3.59 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.37 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $30.42.

Sold Out: Accuray Inc (ARAY)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Accuray Inc. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $4.84.

Sold Out: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.

Sold Out: Evolus Inc (EOLS)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Evolus Inc. The sale prices were between $5.37 and $8.38, with an estimated average price of $6.84.

Sold Out: UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $13.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of HealthInvest Partners AB. Also check out:

1. HealthInvest Partners AB's Undervalued Stocks

2. HealthInvest Partners AB's Top Growth Companies, and

3. HealthInvest Partners AB's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that HealthInvest Partners AB keeps buyingThis article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After A New Study Clouds Its Booster Future?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after a new study cast doubt on the need for a fourth Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • This Costa Rican Retreat Has 10 Private Villas — Each With an Infinity Pool

    The property that just came up for sale is nestled in the jungle between two world-famous surf destinations.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him over 'cancel culture' after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee

    Lindell told Insider he wondered why the banks kept him after "running around with papers from a lawyer that said martial law."

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f