Healthpeak, Physicians Realty to merge in $2.64 billion stock deal

(Reuters) -Healthpeak Properties and Physicians Realty Trust have agreed to combine in a $2.64 billion all-stock deal, the companies said on Monday.

The new entity will operate under the Healthpeak Properties name and is expected to trade under the ticker symbol "DOC" on the New York Stock Exchange.

Under terms of the deal, each share of Physicians Realty Trust will be converted into 0.674 of a newly issued Healthpeak share.

