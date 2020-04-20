Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:PEAK) CEO Salary Justified?

Tom Herzog has been the CEO of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) since 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Tom Herzog's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$13b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$9.9m over the year to December 2019. Notably, that's an increase of 15% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0m. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$12m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren't that many of them.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Healthpeak Properties. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 15% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 85% of the pie. Non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of the remuneration pie for Healthpeak Properties, in sharp contrast to the overall sector.

So Tom Herzog is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Healthpeak Properties, below.

Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 11% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 8.2% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 4.3% over three years, many shareholders in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Tom Herzog is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a large company .

Remuneration for Tom Herzog is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a large company .

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low.