Healthpeak Properties™ Publishes its 9th Annual ESG Report

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it has published its 9th annual ESG Report covering 2019 environmental, social and governance initiatives and progress. The ESG Report was prepared in accordance with disclosure standards established by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI).

Healthpeak was also named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the second consecutive year. In addition, Healthpeak is the first healthcare REIT in North America to adopt long-term science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative.

"Healthpeak has been committed to driving stakeholder value through corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices for over a decade," said Tom Herzog, Healthpeak's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to present our 9th annual ESG Report highlighting our standout 2019 performance."

Healthpeak's 2019 ESG achievements also include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption by approximately 2%, and energy consumption by 1.5%, across the portfolio properties within our operational control

Increasing employee diversity - 49% female and 42% racially/ethnically diverse

Named to Investor's Business Daily Top 50 ESG Companies (2019)

Top 50 ESG Companies (2019) Named to Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies (2019)

Most Responsible Companies (2019) Received Ethical Boardroom's Corporate Governance Award – North American REITs (2019)

Corporate Governance Award – North American REITs (2019) Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (2019)

Received Nareit Dividends Through Diversity & Inclusion Recognition Award (2019)

To learn more about Healthpeak's commitment to responsible business and view our 2019 ESG Report, please visit www.healthpeak.com/ESG.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Barbat Rodgers

Senior Director – Investor Relations

949-407-0400

