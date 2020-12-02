HealthSpace Data Systems Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) ("HealthSpace" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of November 19, 2020, the company will complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for each eight (8) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Healthspace Data Systems Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/HealthSpace Data)

No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Common Share is less than one half (1/2) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Common Shares if that fractional Common Share is equal to or greater than one half (1/2) of a Common Share.

Effective at the opening of markets on December 4, 2020, the Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker "HS". The new CUSIP number will be 42226M408 and the new ISIN number will be CA42226M4083. The record date for the Consolidation is December 7, 2020.

Registered holders of Common Shares will receive a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace offers one of the only self-serve enterprise suites for government, providing greater power to the end-user. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the attributes of options granted, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which are described in the Company's public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/02/c9562.html