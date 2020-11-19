TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Reinstate Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2020 and October 23, 2020, which relies upon the notice to issuers dated April 8, 2020 and September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares:

9,220,000 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.025 per share





Warrants:

9,220,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,220,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.05





Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years





Number of Placees:

9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Jeffrey Steiner

Y

820,000

Vincent Spinelli

Y

1,500,000

John G. Booth

Y

400,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.


The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

Reinstate Trading

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 21, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated September 18, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 23, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 23, 2020, the common shares of Backstageplay Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading on the Exchange, a news release having been issued on November 2, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with the merger agreement with eUnited eSports Inc. which was previously announced on June 18, 2020 and July 20, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated June 18, 2020, July 20, 2020 and November 2, 2020 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CORAL GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("CLH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated August 23, 2020, as amended October 2, 2020 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Coral Gold Resources Ltd. ("Coral") and Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Nomad acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Coral for consideration of 0.80 of a Nomad common share, 0.40 of a share purchase warrant of Nomad (each whole warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of Nomad at a price of $1.71 for a period of 24 months from closing of the Arrangement), and $0.05 for each Coral share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Coral was received at a meeting of the shareholders held on November 12, 2020 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 16, 2020. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Information Circular of Coral dated October 9, 2020, which is available under Coral's profile on SEDAR.

Coral and Nomad closed the Arrangement on November 19, 2020.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Coral has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, November 20, 2020, the common shares of Coral will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

________________________________________

FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") on November 13, 2020, the Company will be arranged under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (B.C.) pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated October 1, 2020 among the Company, Leviathan Gold Ltd. ("Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd., and the plan of arrangement set out therein (the "Plan of Arrangement"). Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement was obtained on November 17, 2020. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that all conditions precedent to completion of the Plan of Arrangement have been satisfied and that the Plan of Arrangement will be effected at 6:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday November 23, 2020 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date, each existing common share of the Company will be exchanged for (i) one new common share of the Company (CUSIP Number below); and (ii) one common share of Spinco. Shareholders should refer to the Company's information circular dated October 9, 2020 for instructions on how to submit the letter of transmittal and any other required documents for the purpose of receiving the new common shares of the Company and the common shares of Spinco.

Post - Arrangement:




Capitalization:

unlimited common shares with no par value, of which 67,566,061 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

14,625,000 common shares are subject to a


NP 46-201 escrow agreement



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

FSX (no change)

CUSIP Number:

350267605 (new)

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated October 9, 2020 and news releases dated November 13, 2020, June 29, 2020 and June 23, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated November 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday November 23, 2020, the common shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation






Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


16,761,803

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

IPA

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

45257F200

(new)

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Unit: $0.01333
Payable Date: December 15, 2020
Record Date: November 30, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: November 27, 2020

________________________________________

NOVOHEART HOLDINGS INC. ("NVH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The Exchange has approved Novoheart Holdings Inc.'s ("Novoheart") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") pursuant to which Novomed Limited (the "Purchaser"), a company beneficially owned by entities controlled by Prof. Ronald Li, Dr. Yu Ying Ngan Ng, Chi Wing Ngan and Victor Chang, each a director of Novoheart, acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Novoheart ("Novoheart Shares") other than those Novoheart Shares already owned by the Purchaser.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Novoheart shareholders receives $0.53 per Novoheart Share (except in the case of shareholders who entered into rollover, voting and support agreements with the Purchaser who agreed to roll over their Novoheart Shares in exchange for shares of the Purchaser).

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by disinterested Novoheart securityholders at a special meeting held on November 10, 2020.

Novoheart received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated November 13, 2020, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement. The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Novoheart's management information circular dated October 9, 2020. Refer also to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2020.

Delist:

The common shares of Novoheart Holdings Inc. will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Friday, November 20, 2020 the common shares of Novoheart Holdings Inc. will be delisted.

___________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Voting: $0.08
Dividend per Class B Subordinate Voting: $0.08
Payable Date: January 15, 2021
Record Date: December 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date December 30, 2020

________________________________________

PURE ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED ("PE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated November 10, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Six (6) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 23, 2020, the common shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

unlimited

shares with no par value of which


32,043,439

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

nil





Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

PE

UNCHANGED

CUSIP Number:

74624B700

NEW

________________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Unit: $0.02
Payable Date: December 15, 2020
Record Date: November 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: November 27, 2020

________________________________________

20/11/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACKROO INC. ("AKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2020:

Number of Shares:

25,000,000 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.12 per share





Warrants:

25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.18 for a three-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.28 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days.





Number of Placees:

4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Shen Capital Partners Inc.



(Andrew Shen/Francis Shen)

Y

17,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2020 and September 28, 2020:

Number of Shares:

7,714,770 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share





Warrants:

7,714,770 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,714,770 shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a two-year period





Number of Placees:

39 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Andris Kikauka

Y

60,000




Finder's Fee:

James Schulz - $37,300.80






Mike Hoy - $6,316.25






Ron Taks - $2,000.00






Randall Brown - $1,400.00






Connie Fischer - $3,000.00






Keith Allen - $400.00


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue news releases dated October 2, 2020, October 30, 2020 and November 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 10, 2020:

Number of Shares:

2,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.20 per share



Warrants:

2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.26 per share for a thirty-six (36) month period



Number of Placees:

2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 19, 2020:

Finder's Fee:

Received an aggregate of $314,997.97 in cash and 3,600,000 in Broker Warrants. Primary Capital Inc. and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited.

Each non-transferable Broker warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.0875 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 13, 2020:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None



Agent's Fee:

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. – $56,250 cash commission and 375,000 Broker Warrants




Fort Capital Securities Ltd. – $56,250 cash commission and 375,000 Broker Warrants

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a 24 month period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on November 17, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 26, 2020 and August 28, 2020:

Number of Shares:

325,000 flow-through common shares



2,173,600 non-flow-through common shares





Purchase Price:

CDN$0.60 per flow-through common share



CDN$0.50 per non-flow-through common share





Warrants:

1,086,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,086,800 common shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.60 per share for the first twelve (12) months and CDN$0.70 per share for the remaining twelve (12) months (total expiry term of 24 months)





Number of Placees:

41 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Units




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

115,000

[3 placees]






Finder's Fee:

Aggregate of CDN$46,801.00 in cash and 89,852 non-transferrable finder warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Odlum Brown Limited, EMD Financial Inc. and Tamesis Partners LLP. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.60 per share for the first twelve (12) months and CDN$0.70 per share for the remaining twelve (12) months (total expiry term of 24 months).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("INLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:52 a.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 24, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated March 15, 2017 as amended May 11, 2017, April 30, 2018, October 30, 2018 and October 30, 2020 between Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and The J2 Syndicate whereby the Company may acquire the Midas project located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia. The Company has already paid consideration of $600,000 cash, 12,300,000 shares, 8,200,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.08 until July 17, 2022 and $2,140,000 in work expenditures. Additional amended consideration is:


SHARES

WARRANTS

WORK EXPENDITURES


1,700,000

1,700,000

$500,000

*Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of five years.

Finally, 4,100,000 common shares may be issued upon completion of a feasibility report by December 15, 2029.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 25, 2020.

_______________________________________

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, Nov. 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,041,095 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.073 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$149,000.

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

QUANTUM NUMBERS CORP. ("QNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REBEL CAPITAL 2.0 CORP. ("RBZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:12 a.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 09, 2020:

Number of FT Shares:

4,761,906 flow through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.21 per flow through share



Warrants:

4,761,906 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,761,906 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Finder's Fee:


Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.

$60,000.00 cash; 285,714 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a joint venture interest purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 28, 2020 between the Company, Tsayta Resources Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary") and Teck Resources Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire, through its Subsidiary, the Vendor's 51% interest in the Lorraine copper-gold project (the "Project"). Upon completion of the terms of the Agreement, the Company will own 100% of the Project, which is located 40 kilometers north of the Company's Stardust project in northcentral BC. As consideration, the Company will make payments to the Vendor in either cash or common shares of the Company as follows: (i) $500,000 payable on closing date (ii) 500,000 payable on the first anniversary of the closing date and (iii) $500,000 payable on the second anniversary of the closing date. The Company will also make additional milestone payments to the Vendor in either cash or common shares of the Company as follows: (i) $500,000 upon preliminary economic assessment (ii) $2-million upon a feasibility study and (iii) $5-million upon a construction decision. The Vendor will retain royalties on closing: (i) a 1.0% NSR royalty on all claims that are not already burdened by a royalty and (ii) a 0.25% NSR royalty on all claims that are subject to existing royalties.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 29, 2020.

________________________________________

