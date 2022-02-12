HealthStream, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSTM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to HealthStream's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HealthStream is:

2.1% = US$7.2m ÷ US$342m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of HealthStream's Earnings Growth And 2.1% ROE

As you can see, HealthStream's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 7.0%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Although, we can see that HealthStream saw a modest net income growth of 14% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between HealthStream's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if HealthStream is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is HealthStream Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

HealthStream doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that HealthStream has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

