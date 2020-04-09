HealthTap Offers Free Virtual Doctor Visits to Anyone in the U.S. through Legion of Volunteer Doctors

TV Personality Jamie Otis Joins Forces with HealthTap to Expand Awareness of Open Capacity as Other Major Telehealth Providers Struggle to Meet Demand

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap , a leading virtual primary care provider, and Jamie Otis, star of "Married at First Sight" and contestant on season 16 of "The Bachelor," today announced a partnership to raise awareness of free virtual doctor visits from HealthTap. As a registered nurse, Mrs. Otis understands the challenges of dealing with the virus and is passionate about educating the public about its options.

"HealthTap has always been a brand I've loved and supported, and while I never imagined a crisis like this, I am grateful that they're in such a perfect position to help," said Mrs. Otis. "I am honored to join so many others giving my time and effort to make sure people are aware of this potentially life-saving resource."

On March 26, HealthTap began offering one free virtual doctor visit to anyone in the U.S. who is worried about symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, or just feeling ill. Unlike traditional telehealth providers, which are struggling to manage their capacity to handle increased demand online visits, HealthTap can still accommodate thousands of people in need. The company uses proprietary technology similar to those of ride-sharing and delivery companies to match patients with doctors in real time and at scale. Mrs. Otis will develop and publish various types of content about preventing the spread of coronavirus, as well as how to care for oneself and loved ones who are sick, including the importance of seeing a doctor online instead of going to a local emergency room or urgent care clinic.

"We're grateful to Jamie Otis for joining us to help let people know that they can easily get a virtual doctor visit despite lack of capacity among most telehealth providers," said Sean Mehra, chief strategy officer, HealthTap. "We're also extremely grateful to our doctors and the entire HealthTap team for working around the clock to make free virtual visits possible."

Hundreds of HealthTap doctors have volunteered to provide "COVID consults," and all HealthTap doctors get ongoing training on the latest medical protocols for providing COVID-19-related care. HealthTap is completely independent of insurance benefits and does not require a previous or existing doctor relationship. The company will continue to offer one free virtual visit per person for as long as it has capacity. HealthTap is calling on all U.S.-based doctors with active medical licenses in good standing to join this important effort.

Consumers can get more information and access their free visit at www.healthtap.com/covid .

Doctors can get more information and sign up to join HealthTap at www.healthtap.com/for-doctors .

HealthTap offers care through its website, as well as iOS and Android native mobile applications, where members can:

Connect with a U.S.-based, board-certified doctor by text, phone, or video, 24/7, from any device, with an average wait time of one minute or less Submit written questions and get personal, doctor-written answers within hours Instantly assess and triage symptoms with HealthTap AI, the company's artificial intelligence-powered symptom checker Search a library of patient-asked, doctor-answered medical questions, particularly those related to COVID-19 and other viruses Access care guidelines for prevention, management, self-quarantine, caregiving, and supporting high-risk individuals, all updated daily based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO)

For more information, visit www.healthtap.com .

About HealthTap

HealthTap uses proprietary technology to match patients with U.S.-based board-certified doctors to deliver real-time access to high-quality, affordable primary care. HealthTap members enjoy 24/7 access to virtual doctor visits from any digital device, with an average wait time of less than one minute. HealthTap AI triages symptoms and gives guidance based on a person's specific traits and even geographical area. With HealthTap, businesses can offer primary care to workers for less than they typically spend providing free coffee. HealthTap is available throughout North America, and has provided more than 100,000 virtual doctor visits to date. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.

HealthTap Media Relations Team:

media@healthtap.com

415.723.2129 (accepts texts)

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthtap-offers-free-virtual-doctor-visits-to-anyone-in-the-us-through-legion-of-volunteer-doctors-301038495.html

SOURCE HealthTap