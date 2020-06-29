New HealthTech Research Reveals Women Ages 40+ Are Very Worried About Their Health Future, But Don't Have Access to the Innovations They Need Most

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WisePause (www.wisepause.com), a pro-aging wellness and education platform, today released two new research reports: FemAging 2020 and FemAging in the COVID-19 Era. This research sheds important light on the most critical current and future health, wellness, technology and innovation needs of women ages 40 to 65.

In FemAging 2020, WisePause introduces a new industry sector: FemAging Tech. This sector includes health innovations (software, diagnostics, devices, nutraceuticals, wearables, pharmaceuticals, clothing and other products and services) developed specifically for women ages 40+. Globally, FemAging Tech solutions have received an estimated $445 million in funding.

FemAging 2020 examines how older women perceive their health, and the innovative products and services they feel will best meet their unique needs. It reveals that more than half (55%) of U.S. women ages 40 to 65 report significant or very high concern about whether they can remain, healthy, active and independent as they age. 66% of African American and 62% of Hispanic women in this age group share these health concerns.

The FemAging in the COVID-19 Era report illustrates how nearly one-quarter (22%) of U.S. women ages 40-65 believe the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on their health and well-being today and for many years to come.

But, many FemAging Tech innovations are not meeting older women's most vital physical, mental and sexual health requirements.

"Older women of all backgrounds are clamoring for products and services that truly meet their most vital and sensitive health, wellness and well-being needs — especially in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis," said Denise Pines, founder of WisePause and co-author of the report.

"Unfortunately, women ages 40+ have been largely overlooked when it comes to developing innovative and relevant health products and services. Our reports provide a roadmap companies, entrepreneurs, investors and others can follow to deliver much-needed solutions," said Fard Johnmar, digital health futurist, co-author of the report and founder of the innovation consultancy Enspektos, LLC.

FemAging 2020 also reveals:





Many women ages of 40 and 65 are struggling with menopause symptoms, but not seeking help. 33 percent of older women say menopause symptoms interfere with their daily lives, but only 8 percent are in treatment.

45 percent of older women say managing stress and anxiety is important, but only 7 percent of FemAging Tech solutions provide stress management features.

73% are using mobile applications. About one third are using voice-enabled technologies and wearables (Alexa, Apple Watch).

52% of FemAging Tech innovations target women of color, but many of these solutions are not offering features they want most, such as stress and anxiety management tools.

FemAging 2020 also introduces FemAging Tech 20, twenty companies successfully developing innovations that are truly meeting the unique needs of older women. This group includes global pelvic health leader Elvie and Gennev, a digital menopause care innovator.

Visit www.femaging.com for more information about this research. The digital edition of FemAging 2020 is available on SlideShare.



Research Methodology



The FemAging Index, which is featured in FemAging 2020, was conducted by Wakefield Research, an independent research firm. Wakefield surveyed 1,000 U.S. women ages 40 to 65 between October 3 and October 9, 2019 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.



The FemAging in the COVID-19 Era study is a nationally representative online poll of 513 women ages of 40 to 65 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.

