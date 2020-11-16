HealthVerity launches an integrated cloud platform designed to revolutionize how healthcare enterprises approach data strategy

Powered by a state-of-the-art API suite, HealthVerity offers adaptive technologies that inspire organizations to design, build and implement novel data strategies with privacy at the forefront.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange, today announced the commercial availability of its integrated cloud platform offering flexible technologies that empower healthcare enterprises to design and build their own unique data strategy, data workflow or data universe, all in a privacy-protected manner. Supported by a powerful API (application programming interface) suite, HealthVerity clients can rapidly integrate these technologies directly into their existing data and analytics workflows to deliver innovation in new and novel ways.

The new HealthVerity platform introduces a framework built on the foundational elements of Activate, Discover, Exchange, Govern, Organize and Deliver, encouraging clients to incorporate either select capabilities or the full suite to better advantage their most important enterprise data workflows. Now available for immediate developer use are over two dozen APIs pre-built to enable capabilities such as privacy-protected identity resolution, enterprise-wide consent management, multi-party data exchange and overall data governance, among others. As part of the launch, HealthVerity has evolved HealthVerity Marketplace, the cloud solution for discovering and licensing the nation's largest healthcare data ecosystem, to include direct access to its new API layer.

"Over 250 leading life sciences and insurance enterprises trust us to safeguard privacy, drive data interoperability and enrich their data-driven applications," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "Whether it's linking and managing the combination of specialty drug data with deidentified healthcare data for new patients, boosting signal for clinical trial cohorts in real-time or consolidating disparate datasets, all in a HIPAA-compliant manner, our clients can more rapidly and efficiently enable these outcomes via a self-service API suite.

Over the coming months, HealthVerity will continue to announce new additions to its platform to support a wide range of data management requirements and to ensure that all clients are able to reimagine and benefit from the modern way to data.

For transformative, evidence-led healthcare companies, HealthVerity enables the creation and execution of unique end-to-end data strategies with privacy and HIPAA-compliance at the forefront. With HealthVerity technologies directly embedded into the enterprise workflow and the largest, most flexible data ecosystem at their fingertips, our partners benefit from cloud solutions spanning expert patient identity resolution to secure data management and transformation. From activation to delivery, HealthVerity is the modern way to data.

