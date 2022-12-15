Healthway Medical (Catalist:5NG) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Healthway Medical (Catalist:5NG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Healthway Medical:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = S$26m ÷ (S$246m - S$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Healthway Medical has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Healthway Medical's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Healthway Medical's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Healthway Medical has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 12% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Healthway Medical has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 30% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

While Healthway Medical looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 5NG is currently trading for a fair price.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

