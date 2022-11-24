Healthway Medical Corporation Limited's (Catalist:5NG) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 10x, you may consider Healthway Medical Corporation Limited (Catalist:5NG) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 13x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Healthway Medical as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Healthway Medical's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 40%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 0.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Healthway Medical is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Nevertheless, they may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Healthway Medical's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Healthway Medical revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look similar to current market expectations. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

