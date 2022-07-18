By Peter Scialla, President and Chief Operating Officer, Delos

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Delos

On average, people spend about 90% of their lives indoors. For seniors and their caretakers, this amount of time has the potential to be even greater. The indoor environment, particularly air quality, has a direct impact on the health and wellness of residents, and the need for cleaner air in senior living communities has never been more important.

Seniors represent some of the most beloved members of our society and are also the most vulnerable, as aging bodies are less able to fight off illnesses. As the fastest growing population, adults aged 55-plus are living longer, on average, and are more health-conscious than ever before, seeking living environments that enable better health throughout their golden years.

Read the full article here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Delos on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/healthy-aging-and-the-critical-importance-of-indoor-air-quality-750830761