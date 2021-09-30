Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives: Fossil Fuel Free Operations

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Biogen

In September 2020, Biogen launched a a 20-year, $250m commitment to eliminate fossil fuel emissions from its operations by 2040 and advance action on the deeply interconnected challenges of climate, health and equity.

With this initiative, Biogen became the 1st Fortune 500 company to commit to going beyond net zero to become fossil fuel free. In keeping with our emphasis on transparency, this report provides highlights of Biogen’s progress toward our Science Based Target initiatives-approved goals and commitment to Business Ambition for 1.5°C.

As a company that cares deeply about human health, we recognize the importance of addressing the impacts of the climate crisis on our collective wellbeing and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. We are pleased with all we have accomplished in the past year, even as Biogen employees around the world are coming together with renewed urgency to promote a world that is healthy, equitable and sustainable for all.

