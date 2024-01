TechCrunch

Clerk, a startup creating a suite of embeddable UIs, APIs and admin dashboards that app developers can use to authenticate and manage users, has raised $30 million in a Series B round led by CRV with participation from Stripe, Andreessen Horowitz and Madrona. The proceeds bring Clerk's total raised to $55.5 million, and co-founder and CEO Colin Sidoti says that they'll be put toward expanding Clerk's service beyond authentication and into authorization -- i.e. "Authorization has always been part of our product vision, but we needed a successful authentication product to build atop," Sidoti told TechCrunch in an email interview.