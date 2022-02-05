Healthy Meals at Chipotle, Qdoba, and Taco Bell

There’s good news at Mexican-style chain restaurants: Some of the most popular—like Chipotle and even Taco Bell—are offering healthier options.

“Their meals can be built around nutritious ingredients, like beans, veggies, and corn tortillas,” says Amy Keating, RD, a CR nutritionist. “And at some, you can customize your order with tofu, plant-based meats, and whole grains.”

But be aware that even if you include nutritious ingredients, your meal can be a sodium bomb with 1,000 calories or more—which isn’t so good for you (most adults should consume only 1,800 to 2,600 calories and less than 2,300 mg of sodium a day).

For instance, a burrito at Chipotle—chicken, black beans, brown rice, fajita veggies, guacamole, and salsa in a flour tortilla—contains 1,115 calories and 2,380 mg of sodium. To help you choose Mexican meals more wisely, we reviewed the menus at three chains and selected healthier dishes you’ll still enjoy.

Chipotle

Paleo Salad Bowl

Veggie Burrito Bowl

Contains guacamole, cilantro-lime brown rice, fajita vegetables, black beans, romaine lettuce.

Calories: 595

Fat: 29 g

Sat. fat: 4.5 g

Carbs: 72 g

Fiber: 17 g

Protein: 15 g

Sodium: 920 mg

WHY WE LIKE IT

This plant-based option is high in protein and fiber, thanks to the black beans. Opt for brown rice over white because it’s a whole grain and is higher in fiber.

Paleo Salad Bowl

Contains guacamole, chicken, fajita veggies, tomatillo green-chili salsa, a mix of romaine lettuce, baby kale, and baby spinach.

Calories: 460

Fat: 29 g

Sat. fat: 6.5 g

Carbs: 20 g

Fiber: 20 g

Protein: 9 g

Sodium: 1, 105 mg

WHY WE LIKE IT

This bowl is the lowest-sodium choice of the chain’s “Lifestyle Bowls,” and it’s packed with fiber and vitamins A and C. Ask to go “light” on the salsa to cut an additional 130 mg of sodium.

Qdoba

3 Street Style Pulled Pork Corn Tacos

3 Street Style Pulled Pork Corn Tacos (shown)

Corn tortillas are a good-for-you whole grain and are lower in Calories: and sodium than flour tortillas. These tacos offer filling protein, but their size keeps calories in check.

Calories: 370

Fat: 13 g

Sat. fat: 5 g

Carbs: 41 g

Fiber: 0 g

Protein: 26 g

Sodium: 960 mg

WHY WE LIKE IT

Kid’s Meal: Quesadilla and a Side of Black Beans

Contains chicken, flour tortilla, cheese, beans.

Calories: 430

Fat: 15 g

Sat. fat: 7.5 g

Carbs: 50 g

Fiber: 16 g

Protein: 22 g

Sodium: 890 mg

WHY WE LIKE IT

Taco Bell

Power Bowl With Grilled Chicken

Power Bowl With Grilled Chicken (shown)

Contains grilled chicken, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, black beans, lettuce, avocado ranch sauce, and cheese.

Calories: 320

Fat: 13 g

Saturated fat: 3.5 g

Carbs: 27 g

Fiber: 7 g

Protein: 23 g

Sodium: 1,000 mg

WHY WE LIKE IT

This bowl is filling but low in calories. Ask to go “easy” on the cheese, sour cream, sauce, and rice to shave off calories, as well as some saturated fat and sodium.

2 Crunchy Chicken Tacos Supreme

Contains chicken, reduced fat sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and a crunchy corn tortilla.

Calories: 340

Fat: 16 g

Saturated fat: 6 g

Carbs: 26 g

Fiber: 4 g

Protein: 23 g

Sodium: 660 mg

WHY WE LIKE IT

“Crunchy” equals fried, but in this case, it’s a better choice than the “Soft” version on a white flour tortilla, which has more sodium, even though the other ingredients are the same.

