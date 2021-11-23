How to have a healthy Thanksgiving meal
With Thanksgiving days away, registered dietitian Laura Cipullo joins CBSN to offer tips on how to be mindful of your health while enjoying a delicious holiday spread.
With Thanksgiving days away, registered dietitian Laura Cipullo joins CBSN to offer tips on how to be mindful of your health while enjoying a delicious holiday spread.
Learn how long to cook a turkey per pound and the best turkey cooking times and temperatures for your bird so Thanksgiving dinner is easy, and right on time.
It's important to know these things.View Entire Post ›
"The taste is so subtle that it's imperceptible, but without it, it tastes like something is missing."View Entire Post ›
Thanksgiving pies made of fruit, pumpkin, pecans and custard all require different handling.
Garten said this was the "creamiest, crustiest, most delicious mac and cheese" that she ever made.
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
Noodle House brings a taste of home to Ardmore all the way from Vietnam.
Brining is a way to infuse moisture and seasoning into a turkey to ensure moist and tender meat. Here's how to do it.
Have you ever had a chocolate orange? You know, those globes of chocolate that you whack on a table and peel, revealing slices of chocolate shaped like an orange? Those things are awesome. I haven’t had one in years, remind me to pick one up at the store next time I’m out. If you’re a fan of Aldi like I am, you can find these chocolate citrus-flavored treats on store shelves now, and Mashed reports that fans are delighted to see them.
What I considered as a normal holiday offering turned out to be rather strange to some, but is beloved to me.
Food Network star Sunny Anderson shared her top tips for making the ultimate turkey gravy.
Don’t panic and buy everything on the shelf. That being said, here are some essentials for your emergency pantry.
Never show up empty-handed to a party!
After learning how simple it is to make your own pie dough, you'll never have to reach for store-bought again!
This Thanksgiving, we’ll all be appreciating the act of gathering just a little bit more than we ever have before. Leaves in the table, crowds in the kitchen, a buffet full of pies. But even more than dessert, for most of us, the sides are the real highlight of the meal. What follows is a selection of the best Thanksgiving side dishes from our recipe archive.
Thanksgiving 2020 will be unlike any other, so whether you're a novice in the kitchen or just looking to spend less time laboring than years past, it's a perfect opportunity to take a semi-homemade approach to your dishes. With these tips and tricks from Bon Appétit test kitchen director and super taster extraordinaire, Chris Morocco, take the fuss out of the feast by dressing up prepared ingredients and packaged mixes to enjoy Thanksgiving to the fullest. "I think you can get totally crafty when it comes to all kinds of store-bought stuff," he told "Good Morning America."
Savings are a'brewin.
Add these scene-stealing side dishes to your list of things to be grateful for.View Entire Post ›
Kitchen appliance experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute tested and reviewed the best air fryers on the market, which includes brands Ninja, Philips, and GoWise USA.
Here's why this Thanksgiving recipe is a brilliant idea.