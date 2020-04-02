Healthynest Launches New Parenting Platform to Provide Essential Resources and Products to Families

Happy Family/Happy Baby Organics Founder, Shazi Visram, launches Healthynest to protect and support babies' developing brains and bodies

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, on World Autism Awareness Day, Healthynest is a new resource for all expecting and new parents to support babies' monumental first years of life, when they are making one million neural connections every second. Offering deeply-researched, safe products that protect developing bodies and brains, paired with enrichment activities that foster deeper connections during everyday home routines, and access to the leading minds in obstetrics, pediatrics, and neurology, Healthynest is a new safe space for parents.

The company, inspired by Shazi's personal experience as a mom and leader in corporate social responsibility, is setting out to change the world by normalizing the conversation around developmental health. After founding the beloved Happy Family Organics in 2003 and running it until 2018, it became the largest and fastest-growing organic baby brand in the United States that solves for sustainable non-toxic nutrition for babies. During that time, Shazi began her own parenting journey and realized that children today face even deeper health challenges that must be addressed.

Her family's experience with her son Zane, diagnosed with autism after a seemingly typical first two years, shook her as a mother and ignited a fire to proactively help all parents. Zane is now ten and, like the one if 54[1] families whose children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder every year, her family has learned to navigate life with his challenging special needs. Following the diagnosis, Shazi committed herself to understanding what environmental factors could be managed to support development in utero and as babies. While genetics play a role, she believes parents can exert control on some factors to foster more optimal environments from prenatal nutrition to common everyday exposures to best protect their babies for better outcomes. She applied this knowledge to the birth of her second child, Asha, who has benefited from protection and enrichment.

Shazi feels it's her family's duty to share this knowledge with all families. One in six children will receive a developmental disorder diagnosis according to the CDC.

Healthynest aims to democratize access to that hard-fought and otherwise hard to access, handpicked group of the world's leading progressive medical, developmental, and environmental experts, so that other families may also have more optimal outcomes.

"More than ever before, parents have unanswered questions and confusion on where to turn for support and education around preconception, pregnancy and our babies' development," said Shazi Visram, Founder and Chief Mom of Healthynest. "We built Healthynest to ensure that all families are empowered with knowledge to make better choices, to ensure every parent has timely access to the support needed and to provide the most effective, toxin-free options for their own nests."

As a result of today's global health crisis, parents are facing new challenges, including increased difficulty accessing the baby and homecare products they need, and also inspiration for how to make the most of this uniquely close time together. Healthynest offers parents free 1:1 coaching with a child and family therapist to reduce stress and provide parents support. There is also an ever-growing library of expert science-backed guidance coupled with Healthynest's developmental activities around the routine use of their enlightened essentials to encourage deep connections between parent and baby.

"At Healthynest, we aim to support parents at all times with the information they seek, the products they need, and the coaching support they deserve," said child and family psychologist, Dr. Taryn Allen. "As a mom-of-three, I'm here to act as a support system and connect with families to answer any and all questions, provide peace of mind, and serve as an ongoing resource."

The Healthynest system offers new and expectant parents:

Real-Time Advice & Coaching: Healthynest offers real-time personal coaching as well as content from leading medical, scientific, and environmental experts. Healthynest distills these experts' insights into a library of actionable advice and inspiration for parents and offers support for any parenting question. Experts include: Dr. Aliza Pressman , Co-Founding Director of the nonprofit Mount Sinai Parenting Center and Co-Founder of SeedlingsGroup, Dr. Taryn Allen , Clinical Child Psychologist & Parenting Therapist, Dr. Jim Adams , Chair of Neurological Health Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Stephen Cowan , developmental pediatrician and Dr. David Pearlmutter , world-renowned Neurologist and pioneer in brain health medicine, among others.



Healthynest offers real-time personal coaching as well as content from leading medical, scientific, and environmental experts. Healthynest distills these experts' insights into a library of actionable advice and inspiration for parents and offers support for any parenting question. Experts include: Dr. , Co-Founding Director of the nonprofit Mount Sinai Parenting Center and Co-Founder of SeedlingsGroup, Dr. , Clinical Child Psychologist & Parenting Therapist, Dr. , Chair of Neurological Health Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. , developmental pediatrician and Dr. , world-renowned Neurologist and pioneer in brain health medicine, among others. Stimulating Activities: Healthynest products are paired with science-backed enrichment activities, based on behavioral neuroscience. For example, parents can register for a month of diapering and developmental support. By fostering a positive environment for baby during times of bonding and relaxation, Healthynest's activities encourage development of deeper connections to foster resilience.



Healthynest products are paired with science-backed enrichment activities, based on behavioral neuroscience. For example, parents can register for a month of diapering and developmental support. By fostering a positive environment for baby during times of bonding and relaxation, Healthynest's activities encourage development of deeper connections to foster resilience. Safe, Effective Products: Healthynest's line of third-party verified products were developed utilizing a proprietary set of rigorous product safety standards based on food-grade quality standards yet to be offered in baby personal care. Harnessing effective plant-based ingredients and materials, Healthynest products are deeply researched, verified by Environmental Working Group (EWG), and certified to be the safest for the growth of little bodies and brains. Healthynest products include: the most comprehensive Prenatal Regimen by trimester, a Multipurpose Plastic-free Cleaning System, Diapering paired with Development (Disposable & Cloth), Wipes (Wet & Dry), and Pre and Probiotic Skincare for baby and all family.

The Healthynest system is available via a convenient subscription model, delivered directly to customers' doors. For more information on Healthynest, visit www.Healthynesting.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @Healthynesting.