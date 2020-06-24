healthynest Pioneers New Paradigm for Babies' Health With B Corp Certified Standards

Reinforces healthynest's Commitment to Supporting and Protecting Children's Health, Sustainability and the Removal of Toxins from Products for our Nation's Babies

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- healthynest, a new safe space that is devoted to protecting and enriching babies' development with safe, effective personal care products, paired with science-backed developmental activities, today announced that it has achieved B Corp™ Certification from the nonprofit B Lab. The certification reinforces healthynest's mission to protect and enrich the full potential of every child, as the foundation for a brighter future for all. healthynest is founded by Shazi Visram, who also founded Happy Family Brands, the #1 organic baby food company in the U.S.

"Having started and sold one company, Happy Family Brands, with a culture devoted to progress, my answer to create true accountability back in 2010 was to join the B Corp community. B Corporations are certified as businesses that balance purpose and profit, and we are obligated to assess annually the impact of our decisions on our employees, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment," said Shazi Visram, founder and CEO of healthynest. "With healthynest, it feels like a homecoming once again to be with a community of likeminded businesses and leaders who will celebrate and encourage where our already lofty ideals and vision."

As a mother, woman of color, environmental activist, and social business leader, Visram has long been a torchbearer for maternal and infant health, which she believes is the seed from which a more empathetic and resilient society for all can grow.

"Health is not a small issue. It is a social, political, and economic issue that puts many mothers and children at a disadvantage from day one. As we are all being reminded right now, we must confront bias and inequality in every form, and uphold equality for every community, for every family, mother, and child. It is our duty to promote access within our institution of health care, specifically maternal health, developmental health for our babies, and toxins in our babies' environments. If we fail to, we dampen the potential of entire communities and an entire generation," said Visram. "How do we raise the next generation to be more empathetic, connected, resilient and loving? By building a future that begins with equality and access to the tools that build our babies' health. Health is the foundation of an open and well-connected mind. When plants grow from well-nourished soil, they bloom, open and are fruitful. B Corp has given us an excellent framework and the support to ensure we stay the course of our mission."

With B Corp™ Certification, healthynest joins over 3,000 organizations that are using business as a force for good, to create a shared and durable prosperity for all. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

"Shazi has been a passionate advocate for the B Corp movement since the very early days. We recognized in her immediately a talented entrepreneur, a leader actively using business as a force for good, and an inspiration to the next generation of business leaders," said B Lab Co-Founder Andrew Kassoy. "With such history, we're beyond excited to welcome Shazi's new venture healthynest to the B Corp community. Healthynest's mission to protect the neurological health of babies and children is a major contribution to the B Corp movement's commitment to address the world's greatest challenges, and our success as a society depends on the health and wellbeing of all of our children."

About healthynest: healthynest is a system based on the tenets of environmental enrichment designed to protect and enrich the fullest potential of every baby by elevating everyday moments and routines in the home, during the monumental, life-shaping first few years of baby's life. It gives parents a safe place to access the newest information, connect with supportive coaches and experts, and find enlightened products like plant-based diapers, wipes and cleaning for baby's environment, all meeting rigorous food grade quality standards. All products are paired with enrichment activities that encourage the development of deeper connections between parent or caregiver and baby.