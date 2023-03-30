Heanor food factory staff made redundant after arrests

MP Nigel Mills said it was "terrible news" for employees

An MP has confirmed staff working at a food factory, suspected of supplying processed meat wrongly labelled as British, have been made redundant.

Derbyshire Police and the National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) made an unannounced visit to Loscoe Chilled Foods, near Heanor, on 22 March.

Three people were arrested and have now been released under investigation.

Amber Valley MP Nigel Mills said he had seen a letter confirming the "terrible news" for employees.

Mr Mills said the letter was sent to staff confirming they were being made redundant effective last Friday.

He said: "The confirmation of the closure, with all staff being made redundant, is terrible news for employees involved and a blow for the town.

"I've spoken to other local employers who are keen to take people on.

"I would urge everyone affected to contact the Job Centre to ensure they get any help they're entitled to and for support in finding a new role."

The products in question were pre-packed sliced meats and deli products

The NFCU said it was investigating how the supermarket Booths was supplied with products labelled as British, that were actually sourced from South America and Europe.

The products were pre-packed sliced meats and deli products.

There is no suggestion that any of the company's meat products were unsafe to consume.

Booths has previously said it was made aware of the potential issues in 2021.

The retailer said all relevant products were removed from sale and it ceased trading with the supplier as soon as it was made aware of the potential issues.

It has emphasised that it is not under investigation.

The BBC has attempted to contact Loscoe Chilled Foods for comment.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.