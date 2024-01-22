Hear what accomplished Vermont high school students are doing: Student of the Week

Vermont has some remarkable high school students doing incredible things. Now you can hear about them and vote for the Student of the Week.

This is the first article in a new weekly series the Burlington Free Press is launching highlighting the achievements of Chittenden County high school students. It is similar to our Athlete of the Week series, if you are familiar with it. The eight public high schools, largest independent high school, two tech centers and an alternative program in the county have been asked to submit a nominee from their school each week and describe a reason why that student is worthy of the Student of the Week honor.

The Free Press will compile the list of nominees and note their accomplishments in an article that publishes on Mondays. In that story will be a poll that allows the public to vote on that week's Student of the Week from among the nominees. Students, families, the community and readers are encouraged to vote and vote often − but not more than once an hour − until the poll closes on Thursdays at noon. The results will be announced Friday online as an update in the original article and will also publish over the weekend in the print version of the Burlington Free Press.

While the voting is designed to get people excited and involved in the process, each student has already won by being nominated and is incredibly deserving of the honor. Mostly, this series is meant to celebrate area students on a regular basis and do so in ways the traditional news cycle doesn't always allow.

So, help the Burlington Free Press affirm these talented, accomplished students and their schools by reading and voting for Student of the Week.

Here are the nominees for Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 22, 2024:

Hannah Cunningham - Rice Memorial High School

A senior and 17-year old from Burlington, Hannah Cunningham was nominated by Rice Memorial High School as their Student of the Week due to her accomplishments, leadership and character. Here's what the school had to say about her:

"We choose to nominate Hannah Cunningham as Student of the Week because she loves learning and shows empathy for others, reflecting the values of our school. Hannah was recently selected as one of Vermont’s 2024 Presidential Scholars, chosen for her outstanding leadership and service to her community. She excels in academics, was captain of the Field Hockey Team, started our school newspaper, and was voted by her peers to be Senior Class President. She is well rounded with a vibrant personality and consistently makes others feel welcome. Additionally, she represented Vermont at Girls Nation in Washington DC and has committed to Vanderbilt University for the Fall!"

Elliot Throop - Burlington High School

A 14-year old freshman at Burlington High School − Elliot Throop − was nominated for Student of the Week for his engineering and coding prowess as well as his enthusiasm for sharing his passion for tech with others. Here's what BHS staff had to say about Elliot:

"Elliot built an incredible final project for Physical Computing: a driving simulator! He programmed a ray-cast maze using an OLED screen, used pressure sensors to act as an accelerometer, and used a potentiometer as the steering wheel. Getting all of these features to work together in one cohesive way was an incredible feat. He shares his passions for coding with others as a founding member of Hack Club, as well as the facilitator for weekly meetings."

Rama AL Namee - South Burlington High School

Rama AL Namee, a senior and 17-year old student from South Burlington, was named her school's nominee for Student of the Week. Rama has been awarded a full ride to Columbia University and is a first generation college student whose family resettled in Vermont as refugees from Iraq. Her academic and extracurricular achievements as well as her generous nature are reasons for her nomination. Here's what school administrators had to say about her:

"Rama AL Namee has been named a National College Match QuestBridge scholar and will enroll in the Columbia University class of '28. Rama was admitted early to the New York City Ivy League institution with a full four-year QuestBridge scholarship. Rama has thrived and persevered since her time in our school system. A first-generation college student, Rama's high achievements across all categories have been fueled by an internal motivation to make the most of the opportunities in front of her. She is resourceful, curious, and intelligent. Rama gracefully manages a highly rigorous high school schedule, extracurricular activities, including Senior School Board representative, Varsity student-athlete, and family responsibilities. Rama is organized, reliable, and generous. While intellectual growth and curiosity will always be pillars for her, she consciously tries to be present and follow her heart. Rama is the youngest of four sisters, all of whom graduated from SB schools and attended selective 4-year colleges. Her family left Iraq and came to Vermont through the Refugee Resettlement Program in 2008. She has been enrolled in SB public schools since Kindergarten."

