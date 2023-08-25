‘I don’t think he gets it’: Attorney responds to Trump’s remark after arrest
Jen Jordan, a Georgia Democratic state senator and attorney, responds to former President Donald Trump who called his arrest at Fulton County Jail a “terrible experience.”
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday for arrest and processing at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who was questioned Monday by a grand jury ahead of former President Donald Trump’s indictment announcement, calls the last two and a half years of election lies a “nightmare” that he hopes will soon come to an end.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
The Fulton County indictment charges Trump and others with orchestrating a nationwide scheme meant to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The former president lashed out at Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis at a campaign rally on Tuesday, baselessly accusing her of having an affair with a gang member as another indictment against him looms.
Former president Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
Naturally, fake mugshots circulated social media before the real thing was even released -- and perhaps due to their less rigorous fact-checking standards, pop culture news accounts like Pop Base beat legacy news outlets to the punch, circulating the now ubiquitous mugshot. It didn’t matter what Trump’s mugshot would look like.
