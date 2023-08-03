Bill Barr tells Kaitlan Collins what he finds ‘nauseating’ about Trump
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Attorney General Bill Barr following former President Donald Trump’s third indictment.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Attorney General Bill Barr following former President Donald Trump’s third indictment.
Upadhyaya reminded Trump it is a crime to intimidate a witness or attempt to retaliate against anyone who might provide testimony.
By Thursday, Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz had .277 OBP and had struck out a whopping 42 percent since taking over at leadoff July 17.
Another day, another indictment. Trump’s third, for attempted subversion of democracy, is the “big one” because Americans, when polled, seem to take the charges very seriously – and roughly two-thirds believe that he shouldn’t serve a second term if convicted. Yet for all the legal drama, and despite the gravity of the allegations, Trump remains an even bet to be the next President of the United States. I can give you four good reasons why.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI (AP) — Haitians are expressing skepticism over an offer by Kenya to lead an international police force aimed at combatting the gang violence that has wracked the Caribbean nation. Florence Casimir, an elementary school teacher, said that while past international interventions have damaged Haiti, their abuses don’t compare to the brutality of gangs, which kidnap her students and force parents to pay hefty ransoms. “It will never be better (than past interventions), but the Haitian people don’t have a choice at this point,” Casimir said.
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel revealed in an upcoming documentary that he tried to commit suicide after being cut by the team in 2016. Manziel, who was drafted by the Browns in 2014 following a wildly successful college career at Texas A&M, said in the Netflix documentary “Untold: Johnny Football” that a drug addiction contributed to his downfall. Manziel said he lost 40 pounds after going on a “$5 million bender.”
Rome police have arrested a man accused of stealing trees from two different businesses.
Except for a small bag of lentils and the orange juice she reserves for guests, there is no food in Ashwaq Abu al-Wafa’s house in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. Ever since the U.N. cut her food aid in June, she has fallen behind on rent. Thousands of families like al-Wafa’s across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip go through the day not sure where they will get their next meal now that the World Food Program has halted aid to 200,000 people, 60% of beneficiaries, its largest-ever cuts in the Palestinian territories.
Charles J. Ogletree Jr., a law professor and civil rights scholar with a distinguished career at Harvard Law School and whose list of clients ranged from Anita Hill to Tupac Shakur, died Friday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. A California native who often spoke of his humble roots, Ogletree worked in the farm fields of the Central Valley before establishing himself as a legal scholar at one of the nation's most prominent law schools where he taught Barack and Michelle Obama.
Texas state police officers separated migrant families along the border with Mexico by detaining fathers on trespassing charges and turning over mothers and children to federal officials, the state Department of Public Safety said Thursday. The separations mark a shift from previous comments by Texas state police leaders who said families should stay together and be referred to federal officers. Amrutha Jindal, chief defender for Operation Lone Star Indigent Defense, told The Associated Press that based on the cases her organization has seen, the number of family separations may be closer to 40 or more.
A strong commandant system works, but only if the person selected is wise, not delusional.
Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burnt and damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands the Nordic governments ban such acts. Both governments have condemned the burnings and said they are considering new laws that could stop them. WHO IS BURNING THE KORAN AND WHY?
Christian nationalism is a right-wing movement that argues Christian values should influence government.
Ancient Estonian meteorite was likely source for metal in arrowhead, scientists say
The Montgomery County Coroner's office identified the two people killed as Rodney Helman, 54, and Elaine Helman, 51. The couple lived in Dayton.
Fox News' Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier and legal experts Andy McCarthy and John Yoo weigh in on former President Donald Trump's arraignment amid his third indictment on 'Your World with Neil Cavuto.'
The special airs on Prime Video on September 26.
If you own your own home, chances are you've considered making some renovations to your backyard. After all, certain upgrades or repairs can increase the value of your home. Even if you're not...
Tom Brady's new business venture is something Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney would likely approve of.
A 78-year-old man is behind bars in Palm Beach County, accused of an unspeakable crime.
After Donald Trump’s third criminal indictment he gave quick remarks in which he insulted the look of Washington DC