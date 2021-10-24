Hear the C8 Corvette Z06's Unbelievable V-8 on a Dyno

Photo credit: Emelia Hartford / Instagram

We already know the C8-generation Corvette Z06 will rev to an astonishing 8600 RPM. Now, we have studio-quality audio showing what that outrageous number sounds like in action.

The video, from automotive content producer Emelia Hartford, shows a C8 Z06 test car in what has become very familiar camouflage. It is doing a pull on a dyno in a sound-standardized anechoic chamber, where Hartford says the Corvette team has spent "countless hours perfecting the noise" of what is expected to be an outlandish high-revving, flat-plane-crank engine that shares elements with the engine used in the current C8.R racing car.

Thanks to a few previous teaser videos, we already know this will be the most outlandish sounding Corvette ever. As in Previous audio released by Chevrolet, this video seems to indicate that the most extreme mid-engined Corvette yet will sound more like a V-8 Ferrari than any previous high-end Corvette. Given that the car was benchmarked against those same V-8 Ferraris at the Nurburgring, it may perform at that level, too.

While the C8 Z06 will not be revealed in full until Tuesday, GM has already shared a photo of the car. It looks nearly as extreme as it sounds, but we still do not know exactly how fast it will be. The final reveal is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, so come back then for specific details on what makes the latest track-focused Corvette so special.

