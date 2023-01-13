Hear from CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. Joth Ricci, Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. The in-person interview featured CEO Joth Ricci , joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 641 locations across 14 states as of September 30, 2022.

Joth Ricci has served as our Chief Executive Officer and a member of our board of directors since August 2021, the Chief Executive Officer of Dutch Bros OpCo since February 2021 and the President of Dutch Bros OpCo since January 2019. Since January 2020, Mr. Ricci has served as Chairman of the board of directors of Dutch Bros Foundation, our philanthropic arm. Since September 2020, he has served as a Council Member on the Racial Justice Council, an advisory committee formed by the state of Oregon. Since October 2019, he has served a member of the board of directors of Oregon Business Council, a nonprofit organization focused on civic engagement and public policy. Since February 2018, Mr. Ricci has served as a Steering Committee Founder of Taste For Equity, an annual fundraising and community-building event. Since June 2017, he has served as a member of the board of directors of Ninkasi Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery. Since January 2012, he has served as a member of the board of directors of Brew Dr. Kombucha, a beverage company. From April 2017 to January 2019, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Adelsheim Vineyard. From February 2013 to April 2017, Mr. Ricci served as President of Stumptown Coffee Roasters, a coffee company. From April 2010 to January 2013, he served as a Managing Partner of First Beverage Group, a venture capital, private equity and investment banking company specializing in the beverage industry. From January 2008 to April 2010, Mr. Ricci served as the Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda Co., a beverage company (OTCMKTS: JSDA).

