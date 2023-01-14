Hear from CFO, Jo Merrill and Executive Chairman of the Board, Scott Demerau of Falcon’s Beyond Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with Falcon’s Beyond CFO, Jo Merrill and Executive Chairman of the Board, Scott Demerau. The in-person interview featured was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon’s Beyond is a fully integrated, top-tier experiential entertainment development enterprise focusing on a 360° IP Expander model. The company brings its own proprietary and partner IPs to global markets through owned and operated theme parks, resorts, attractions, patented technologies, feature films, episodic series, consumer products, licensing, and beyond. The company has won numerous design awards and provided design services in 27 countries around the world, turning imagined worlds into reality.

Scott Demerau is Executive Chairman of Falcon’s Beyond. In this role, he oversees corporate structure and finance, strategic business expansion and relationships, and ongoing value creation for stakeholders and investors. Working alongside Juli Demerau, his wife and business partner of 33 years, has been a force in family entertainment for more than three decades. Together, Scott and Juli founded, built, and operated three significant brands in the amusement & theme park industry, and created the proven model for “Big-Experience, Small-Footprint” theme parks associated with resorts in major tourist centers worldwide. Previous to his current role, Scott was Chairman and CEO of Katmandu Group, where he oversaw the growth and expansion of the Katmandu Parks, and was instrumental in establishing a 50/50 joint venture relationship with Meliá Hotels International (MHI). Following its merger with Falcon’s, Katmandu Group now serves as the operations wing of Falcon’s Beyond, responsible for Falcon’s-related guest experiences in parks and resorts worldwide.

Jo Merrill is the Chief Financial Officer for Falcon’s Beyond. She is responsible for economic forecasting and the financial health of the company. Jo oversees its capital structure and addresses any issues within the overall financial picture. She determines the best mix of debt, equity, and internal financing while elevating her investment ideas for the company’s capital to the board. Prior to joining Falcon’s Beyond, Jo served for more than four years in the role of CFO at Entertainment Technology Partners, an event services company based in Orlando, Florida. She refined and developed the group’s shared service offerings and was instrumental in driving ETP’s growth in both national and international markets. Prior to that, Jo was the Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller at Hard Rock International for ten years. She joined Hard Rock during the purchase of the business by the Seminole Tribe of Florida and was primarily responsible for oversight of worldwide financial accounting, reporting, and integration of all Hard Rock worldwide businesses. She supported capital raises and helped expand the footprint of hotels, casinos, and restaurants into more than 70 countries.

