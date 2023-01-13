Hear from Christine Day, CEO of The House of LR&C Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of The House of LR&C. The in-person interview featured CEO Christine Day joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C is a B Corp Certified fashion house, co-founded by Super Bowl Champion and Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ciara and retail veteran/CEO Christine Day with the goal to make sustainable fashion the effortless choice and a mission to impact our people and the planet. The House of LR&C’s brands include menswear line Good Man Brand, contemporary women’s brand LITA by Ciara and gender inclusive streetwear line HUMAN NATION. All three brands give back with 3% of profits after product costs going towards Russell Wilson and Ciara’s non-profit, the Why Not You Foundation. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com or at our retail spaces in Seattle, Denver, Scottsdale and Garden City, NY. We are also available at Nordstrom, Revolve, Kohl’s, Amazon and Amazon Style.

About CEO, Christine Day

Christine Day is Co-Founder and President of The House of LR&C where she brings 30 years of experience in scaling global retail brands to this new concept in fashion. Christine combines her talents with Co-Founders Super Bowl Champion and Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ciara in a powerhouse entrepreneurial team with a common goal of creating a House of brands with a simple mission – to do Good. Christine brings her executive leadership experience to The House of LR&C from lululemon athletica, where she served as CEO for six years, as well as Starbucks, serving in various executive positions over a 20-year period. She earned her BA degree from Central Washington University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Story continues

Contact:

IPO Edge

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@ipo-edge.com