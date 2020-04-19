'We hear you, dad': A daughter stays on the phone for hours and hours as her father dies alone from coronavirus

Abby Adair Reinhard pressed her iPhone tighter to her ear, straining to hear the soft rhythm of her father's breath.

In. Out. In. Out.

Five miles away, in a hospital bed in Rochester, New York, her father lay dying.

At first, his breaths were steady white noise that any other day would fade into the background. As the hours passed, his breathing became harder. Tortured. Heavy with mucus.

Reinhard – a mom, a wife and a daughter – would spend the next day and a half listening to her father die, praying he could hear her voice. Moment by moment, she detailed those agonizing hours in a wrenching Facebook post.

The terror I’ve felt today is unlike anything I've ever experienced, and I can only imagine how hard it has been for you, Dad. I’m so sorry you are going through this nightmare.

Don Adair, 76, was a father of four and a grandfather of five. A retired attorney who doted on his family, who'd traveled with them to Europe, sat on the floor to open Christmas presents, grinned wide at their graduations and bounced them on his knee.

Now, he lay alone in a bed, isolated from other patients at Highland Hospital. He'd fallen at home a few days earlier, and hospital staff had been helping him fight a minor infection.

Not a problem, Reinhard thought at first. Her dad, her rock, never got sick.

Then he developed a fever and a cough. Coronavirus.

Reinhard, 41, called her brother, Tom, in Texas. It was late on April 4. They wondered if an asymptomatic patient in the hospital had passed along the infection. They talked about how the prognosis was good, how his symptoms were minor.

It's a conversation that so many Americans are having now, fretting late at night, consulting doctors and scouring the internet for signs of hope, looking at the statistics that say most people will never get really sick.

"He was very strong, physically. I'm sure he'll be fine, is what I told myself," she said. "We went to bed thinking, chances are he's going to be OK."

Her husband made the kids French toast. They watched online Palm Sunday services, where the pastor urged them to approach uncertainty with faith and not with fear.

Then came the call. A Highland nurse was saying things Reinhard tried to understand: "Aspiration ... deterioration ... suffering ... not much time.”

Now, the nurse put the phone to Adair's ear. He couldn't talk, but he could still listen.

Pacing in her bathroom, Reinhard struggled to catch her own breath, to hide her sobs from her three kids. To listen. To speak.

I love you," she said.

"Thank you."

"I'm sorry."

"I forgive you."

You settled down in between coughs, and I searched my heart for what to say.

I talked about our precious times at the lake. I remembered you playing your guitar around the campfire, and I clung to that image as if it were my saving grace.

The lyrics of those old campfire songs seemed so fitting now – “Milk and honey on the other side” and “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”

Laundry overflowed the basket in the corner. She talked, listened, prayed. She felt like part of her was outside of her own body. It was too much to take in.

After half an hour, she realized she could conference in her siblings – Tom, Carrie in North Carolina, and Emily in Denmark. They stayed on the phone for hours, singing more campfire songs, telling stories, remembering their childhood.

Over the next many hours, our conversation with you is one I will treasure for the rest of my life. Although we were each sitting in Dallas, Raleigh, Copenhagen or Rochester, we were together, unpacking memories we had stored away long ago. The lake, the Cape, and our Europe trip. Games, projects and important conversations. We also sang more campfire songs. I pray that you could hear it all.

Test: Contact tracing helped end the Ebola outbreak. Public health experts say it can stop COVID-19, too.

Fact check: Herd immunity would not fully stop the spread of coronavirus

Loss:: America has suffered great loss before. Here's how we may learn to cope with coronavirus death toll.

At one point, Reinhard broke away from the call to talk to the doctors. She threw a winter coat over her yoga pants and sweatshirt and headed outside.