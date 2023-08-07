DeSantis appointee on tape repeating discredited research about ‘White slaves’ in America

Associated Press

Saying Gov. Ron DeSantis has followed the autocratic examples of governments in Russia and China, a group of mostly Republican former high-level government officials has called the Florida governor's takeover of Disney World's governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.” The group of former governors, U.S. House members and presidential administration officials filed a “friend of the court” brief on Wednesday in Disney's federal lawsuit against DeSantis and his appointees to the board of Disney World's governing district. Disney's lawsuit says the Republican governor violated the company’s free speech rights by taking over the district after Disney publicly opposed Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.