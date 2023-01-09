Hear from GoTab CEO and Co-Founder Tim McLaughlin Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP) that serves large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues. The in-person interview featured CEO and Co-Founder Tim McLaughlin joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About GoTab

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) and property management (PMS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its all-in-one POS, mobile ordering and payment features, and kitchen display systems (KDS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, events, online ordering, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states, Canada and growing.

About Mr. McLaughlin

Tim McLaughlin is Co-Founder and CEO of GoTab, Inc., a leading restaurant commerce platform that helps more than 1,000 large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. An experienced e-commerce executive, board member and restaurateur, prior to founding GoTab, McLaughlin led Siteworx, Inc., a mid-sized digital experience agency with clients including PayPal, Goldman Sachs, VeriSign, Bain & Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, to a successful PE exit in 2013. Subsequent to Siteworx, Tim and his wife Jen co-founded Caboose Brewing Co., an upscale brewery and farm-to-table concept based in Fairfax, Virginia. Tim is also owner of craft beer and cider distributor, Ferment Nation. In 2022, Insider named Tim to its annual Restaurant Innovators Power Players list, and Inc. recognized GoTab as a Power Partner for the company’s proven track record supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

